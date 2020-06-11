Cuba denounces new US declarations against the Caribbean island's medical collaboration



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (acn) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, rejected the new statements by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he attacked Cuban medical cooperation abroad and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

In his official Twitter account, Rodriguez described the latest words of the White House representative as a threat to peace, position that once again confirms the current isolation of the United States in its attitude of attacking Cuba in midst of the confrontation with COVID-19.

"The Secretary of State, exponent of the US current corrupt and immoral foreign policy, reiterates its aggressive purposes. He demonstrates isolation by attacking PAHO and Cuba's medical cooperation. It is a threat to peace, “the Cuban FM tweeted.

At a press conference, Pompeo attacked PAHO, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), for its role as intermediary in the Cuban medical collaboration in Brazil.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Health, the Cuban presence in this initiative began on August 2013, precisely through PAHO, and during five years of work, some 20,000 collaborators treated 113,359,000 patients in more than 3,600 municipalities, until the forced departure of the Cuban doctors from that nation by the end of 2018, published Prensa Latina news agency.

Since then, the Donald Trump administration has increased its onslaught against Cuban medical collaboration, to the point of calling other nations not to accept that aid, even in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Pompeo's comments come after Trump continually questioned WHO's work amid the pandemic, which to some analysts is an attempt to divert attention from his poor response to the health emergency.