Diaz-Canel to address conference on economic issues held by ALBA-TCP



HAVANA, Cuba, June 10 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, will speak this Wednesday at the "High Level Conference on Economy, Finance and Trade in the framework of COVID-19, convened by the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

The multilateral meeting will be held online and its agenda includes a debate on the complex global economic situation resulting from COVID-19, in order to establish criteria and proposals to face regional and global economic challenges from the perspective of the Alliance.

Created on December 14, 2004 at the initiative of Fidel Castro, the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Hugo Chavez, of the Bolivarian Revolution, the multilateral bloc has succeeded in remaining faithful to its principles, which are based on the premise of building unity beyond economic and commercial cooperation.

ALBA-TCP changed its name, increased the membership and, most significantly, made achievements that endorsed the relevance of a genuine integration project, which prioritizes the interests of the people in its management as opposed to the plundering vision of other regional forums.

In December last year, the regional bloc celebrated its 15th anniversary in Havana, which also hosted the 17th ALBA-TCP Summit, in whose final declaration the member countries declared their commitment to the respect for sovereignty, solidarity, complementarity, justice, peace and cooperation.