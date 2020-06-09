Cuban and Russian FMs exchange views on COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, June 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held a telephone conversation on Monday with his Russian counterpart Serguei Lavrov about cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the Cuban government's role in the Colombian peace process.

The foreign ministers exchanged points of view on current aspects of bilateral cooperation, including that related to combating the spread of the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, according to a statement by the Cuban foreign ministry, quoted by Prensa Latina.

Rodriguez Parrilla y Lavrov also discussed issues on the Latin American agenda, including the current situation regarding the intra-Colombian agreement, taking into account the role of Cuba as one of the countries guaranteeing the negotiation process with the guerrilla.

They reaffirmed the full agreement of the positions of the two countries in support of the objectives and basic principles of the Charter of the United Nations and of the outright rejection of the practice of applying unilateral sanctions, which are contrary to international law.

The Russian government also recognized the solidarity of the island which, despite the tightening of the US blockade, sent medical brigades to at least 27 countries to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic.