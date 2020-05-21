Cuban medical brigade shows highly positive results in Italy



HAVANA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) About to conclude its solidarity mission in the Italian city of Crema, the Cuban medical brigade sent to help defeat the COVID-19 there is showing very positive results in all senses.

This was the opinion expressed by the head of the group made up of 52 health collaborators, Dr. Carlos Ricardo Perez, in a conversation with Prensa Latina, who highlighted the results of the work carried out from the medical, scientific and human points of view.

More than 5,000 medical services, 3,668 nursing services and 210 direct medical discharges endorse this assessment, based on which the specialist in internal medicine considered the work carried out with Italian health professionals "intense, productive and very satisfactory".

The 36 doctors, 15 nurses and a logistics specialist arrived in Italy last March 22 in response to the request for help made to Cuba by the Lombardy region government, which decided to house them in Crema at a time when contagion was still high.

During the two months since then, Cuban health professionals worked with their Italian colleagues in the city's main hospital, in a field hospital built in an adjacent area, and in a nursing home for elderly people with risk diseases.

Just on Wednesday the last two patients were discharged from the field hospital built by the Italian army, which will be removed in the next few days, once the disinfection procedure has been carried out.

Since their arrival in that Lombard city of some 34,000 inhabitants, the presence of the Cuban medical brigade was welcomed with numerous expressions of gratitude and affection, which has multiplied over the days to the point of being considered "friends forever.

With this expression, Emanuela Nichetti, Secretary of Culture and Tourism of the Municipality, summarized the imprint left in Crema and its authorities by the members of the Cuban medical brigade, for whom they feel extreme gratitude and recognition, quoting as an example many spontaneous initiatives of the population.