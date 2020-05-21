US government remains silent after 20 days of attack against Cuban embassy



HAVANA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) Twenty days after the terrorist action against the Cuban embassy to Washington, neither the event itself, nor the repeated declarations of the Cuban government demanding official explanations from the US, constitute the most relevant news.

There is one important news, at least the most important one, and that is that after so many days the Government of the United States refuses to issue a statement, said the Director General for the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, in conversation with the national media.

Every day passing is a day that shows its complicity; this silence is an accomplice, he said.

In the conversation, held at the headquarters of the foreign ministry in Havana, the diplomat referred to the counterproductive inclusion of Cuba in an illegitimate list of nations "that do not collaborate with the government of the United States in the fight against terrorism," a matter on which he added that the power of the North knows, as does the international community, that Cuba has a vertical and consistent position against terrorism.

Cuba has been a victim of terrorism, the diplomat recalled.

Cuban official described this act as unilateral, deliberate and dishonest, which has no validity before any competent forum or body, and is only used as a tool to pressure third countries in their positions towards the Caribbean country