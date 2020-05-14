Cuban FM sends condolences to Kenyan people for losses after heavy rains



HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent on Wednesday a message of condolence to the government and people of Kenya for the human and material losses caused by the heavy rains in that East African nation.

The message was sent to the cabinet secretary of the Kenyan foreign ministry, Raychelle Omamo.

The Kenyan government has called on people living in flood-prone areas to move, as increased rainfall is expected in May and June.

As a result, water levels in lakes across the country have risen significantly and Lake Victoria, for example, has the highest volume of water registered since 1958.

Cuba and Kenya established diplomatic relations in 1995 and 100 Cuban doctors arrived in Nairobi in June 2018 to begin medical cooperation between the two countries, a first in the history of bilateral ties and the result of an official visit to Havana by president Uhuru Kenyatta in March of that year.