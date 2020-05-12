CARICOM praises Cuba's work against the new coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), at its 23rd meeting of the Council on Foreign and Community Relations, praised the work of Cuba and its health professionals in combating the new coronavirus in various countries in the area.

The meeting, held virtually on 7 and 8 May, " paid tribute to the Government and People of Cuba for the provision of public health personnel to increase the limited capacity of the Region in the face of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic despite the country's own challenges, aggravated by the strengthened U.S. sanctions," published its official statement quoted by Cubadebate.

Likewise, the foreign ministers of all the member states of this organization "called for an immediate and unconditional lifting of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.

According to the communiqué of the meeting, chaired by Dr. Claude Joseph, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Haiti, the CARICOM foreign ministers updated themselves on the state of relations of the regional bloc with Cuba, in view of the 7th Cuba-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Havana in December 2020.