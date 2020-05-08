Cuba denounces USAID for increasing financing to attack its medical brigades abroad

HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (acn) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba´s foreign minister, denounced today that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will allocate an additional two million dollars to attack Cuban medical brigades.

Instead of squandering in aggressions against international cooperation and the health of peoples, the US government should focus efforts on preventing the disease and death of its citizens by COVID-19, he said on Twitter.

The Cuban embassy in Slovakia commented, in response to Rodriguez's tweet, that this shows America´s concern about Cuba´s example and its disposition to cooperation, solidarity, always through a respectful and constructive speech.

They should already know that the light of a people and its Revolution are not overshadowed by millions of mercenaries, the note adds.

Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, expressed also Twitter that in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is worth asking why the US government offers two million dollars to encourage complaints about alleged human rights violations linked to Cuba´s medical cooperation.

Carlos Fernandez, director general of the United States Affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pointed out in this regard that they do not have enough money to prevent the death of 80,000 of its citizens, but they do attack others whose example of success against the pandemic makes them looking bad in the eyes of the public.