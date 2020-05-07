Cuba and Syria reiterate their willingness to work together in tackling COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, exchanged by telephone with his Syrian counterpart, Walid al Muallem, reiterating their willingness to work together in tackling COVID-19.We ratify that unfair unilateral sanctions against our countries affect the efforts we are making to deal with the pandemic," Rodriguez Parrilla said on Twitter.According to information provided by the Cuban health ministry, as of May 6, 184 countries were reporting the disease, with more than 3.62 million confirmed cases and a fatality rate of 7.09 percent.In the midst of this scenario, the U.S. government keeps sanctions against Cuba and other countries such as Iran, Syria and Venezuela, despite the many voices calling for their lifting, at least while the current pandemic continues.