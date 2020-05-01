Chinese company donates sanitary masks to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (acn) As part of the support it provides to the Cuban Government and the Prevention and Control Plan to confront COVID-19, the Chinese company Beijing Fanglian Technology Co., Ltd made a donation of 100,000 protective masks.

60,000 out of them will be allocated to health personnel and 40,000 to the transport sector for the protection of their workers, the Cuban Ministry of Transport (MITRANS) reported on its website.

Caikun Shi, general manager of the Latin American Market Department of the Chinese enterprise, made a symbolic delivery of the donation at a ceremony, which was received by Naima Alfonso, MITRANS vice-minister, and other managers of the sector.

This company works jointly with the Cuban Railways Union and its importer TRADEX, in the repair and maintenance of Chinese locomotives, which are used in the transportation of cargo and passengers.

In early April, the arrival of donations from China to Cuba to face the COVID-19 pandemic began with a batch of masks, infrared thermometers and glasses, protective clothing and shoes.

Chen Xi, ambassador of the Beijing government in Havana, stressed that the two peoples are brothers and that solidarity would continue despite the difficult times.

In addition, as part of that aid, the Chinese embassy gave $ 200,000 to MINSAP for the confrontation with COVID-19.