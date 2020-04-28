Vietnamese students and people send donation to Cuba before COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, as well as the Vietnamese student graduates' club in Cuba, sent a donation to the Cuban people, in support of their fight against COVID-19.

The sending of 66,000 dollars will help the Cuban health system in the fight against the novel coronavirus, as announced by the Cuban embassy to Hanoi, on its official Twitter.

This solidarity and encouragement gesture is extremely valuable in the current situation, said Cuban ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera, who explained in the symbolic delivery act the real difficulties that Cuba is suffering in the midst of the pandemic, due to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

In assessing Cuba's behavior against the pandemic, the permanent vice-president of the Friendship Association, Professor Nguyen Viet Thao, highlighted the presence of 1,218 Cuban health professionals in more than 20 nations in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East, according to Cubaminrex.

As part of the solidarity cooperation between both nations for six decades, in April 17 the Vietnamese government delivered a 5,000 ton cargo of rice to the Cuban people, to fight the novel coronavirus and as a mitigating measure against the tightening of Washington's restrictions against Havana.

After 60 years of diplomatic relations based on respect and exchange, Vietnam is now Cuba's second largest trading partner, preceded only by China.