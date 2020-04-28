Despite discrediting campaigns, Cuba is a source of solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Cuba and its health professionals are a pillar of international solidarity, at a time when the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic and in the midst of successive campaigns to discredit the Cuban doctors.

This was expressed on Monday by Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Cuban deputy prime minister on Twitter, who also highlighted that, so far, 1,453 collaborators from Cuba, members of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent, are fighting COVID-19 in 22 nations worldwide.

Cuban medical brigades are reaching out to countries in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East, in the midst of the pandemic, to help curb the spread of the disease in those territories.

Since 2018, the US president Donald Trump's administration has launched a lying campaign against the Cuban doctors, which resulted in the forced closure of the medical missions in Bolivia, Brazil and Ecuador, after the fake accusations of espionage and terrorism of which the island's collaborators were victims.

As a consequence, these countries are now facing in worse conditions the novel coronavirus, as stated in recent days by the former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, who said that "if the Cuban doctors were still there, Brazil would be in a better position to face this difficult moment".