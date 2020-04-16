Cuban FM rejects US decision to suspend funds to WHO

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 15 (acn) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Foreign Minister, affirmed that the United States' decision to suspend funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) is an attack on the international community.

¨It´s criminal doing it in mid of a pandemic; it´s a selfish action that seeks to divert attention from its ineffective response and lack of protection for its population, the Cuban FM published on Twitter.

Rodriguez added that Cuba will continue along with WHO defending solidarity and cooperation.

The American president Donald Trump announced last Tuesday that he will freeze the funds allocated by his country to WHO, in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Cubadebate website, the president made the announcement during a press conference at the White House and immediately caused unrest in that nation's health community.

The American Medical Association released a statement calling the event a dangerous step in the wrong direction and urged Trump to reconsider it.

For his part, Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, said that the support of WHO is absolutely essential in the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19.

Guterres criticized Trump Administration's position, arguing that this is not the time to reduce resources for the operations of WHO or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.

Now is time for unity and for the international community to work in solidarity to stop this virus and its devastating consequences, he noted.

