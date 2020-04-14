China ratifies aid to Cuba in mid of COVID-19 pandemic

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (acn) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated his country's position to support Cuba in confronting the new coronavirus, while signifying the capacity of the Caribbean island to combat the pandemic.

In a telephone conversation with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, he assured that Cuba can cope with the current health situation, according to Prensa Latina news agency.

Yi recalled that the Asian nation donated a batch of medical supplies to the Caribbean island and that it intends to continue the contribution based on need.

The Chinese FM also highlighted the good state of diplomatic relations between the two nations, which this year will celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez reiterated Cuba's admiration for the excellent results of China in the fight against COVID-19, which experiences are adopted as a model today in many nations.

China donated Cuba two thousand respiratory masks and the same number of disposable protective suits, protective glasses, surgical pairs and isolation shoes.

It was also reported that ambulances will arrive in Cuba from Beijing in the coming weeks to safely transport and treat infested patients.