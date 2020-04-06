Cuban Nursing Brigade will face COVID-19 in Barbados

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (acn) A nursing brigade left Cuba for Barbados to help cope with COVID-19.

The group is made up of 101 nurses, 95 women and six men, who join the health contingents sent to countries in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to stop the spread of the pandemic, Prensa Latina news agency reported.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Cuba has sent so far almost 600 health professionals to 15 nations to confront COVID-19.

The Cuban collaborators are in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Suriname, Belize, Jamaica, Granada, Italy, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Andorra, and other requests are evaluated to satisfy them to the extent of the possibilities, says a note of MINSAP.