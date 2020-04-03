Cuban medical brigade carries out intense work in Nicaragua



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) Two weeks after the arrival in Nicaragua of a brigade of Cuban specialists from the Henry Reeve Contingent to cooperate in the implementation of protocols for the control, confrontation and treatment of the COVID-19, the head of the delegation affirms they have developed an intense work in the communities of that nation.

Michel Cabrera, head of the group sent by Cuba to that Central American country, explained to Prensa Latina that they have basically focused on sharing the experiences they had in their country in terms of the creation and application of action protocols against the new coronavirus.

In all cases we have reached the regional hospital, the one assigned to the direct care of patients suspected and diagnosed with the new coronavirus, he said.

Cabrera added they were surprised by the organization this country has had, and asserted that when they arrived there was already a job done and they have been preparing themselves very well.

The most important thing, he reiterated, is the participation of all the people; community participation has made the results so far very positive.