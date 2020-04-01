Cuba rejects the Neo-Colonial plan of the United States against Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Relations, expressed his rejection of the neo-colonial plan of the United States against Venezuela. HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Relations, expressed his rejection of the neo-colonial plan of the United States against Venezuela.

On his official Twitter account, the Cuban diplomatic head stated that this maneuver by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a threat to the entire continent, a clear neocolonial pretext, in line with the 1823 Monroe Doctrine summed up in the phrase “America for the Americans.”

“#Cuba rejects Pompeo’s new plan for #Venezuela, which only confirms #US neocolonial intent, in line with Monroe Doctrine. It’s a threat to peace and security in our hemisphere. Sanctions must be lifted without any precondition whatsoever,” tweeted Rodriguez Parilla.

Pompeo reiterated Tuesday the support of the Donald Trump government for the interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido, declaring to the press that “he’s the most popular politician in Venezuela…. We will continue to support him. When we put together this pathway to democracy, we will work closely with him,” reported the multinational station Telesur on its website.

The US Secretary of State presented Tuesday a “Democratic Framework for Venezuela,” a proposal which would require that the government of Venezuela hand over power to a five member Council of State that would govern the country until the country can hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2020.