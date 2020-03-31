Colombians urge their President to discuss health issues with Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Black and indigenous Colombian peoples called on President Ivan Duque to initiate humanitarian aid talks on health issues with the Cuban government, in view of the crisis caused by the COVID-19.

"Because the country is not prepared to fully face this crisis, and our territories and communities much less, we especially request that, as a government representative, he start direct dialogues and pertinent procedures immediately with the government of Cuba, within the framework of the request for humanitarian aid and cooperation", states the petition document, quoted by Prensa Latina agency.

Likewise, they asked Duque to adopt "all possible measures in an urgent manner and in time to avoid further affecting our populations".

In the middle of this month, well-known personalities and solidarity, social and political organizations sent a letter to the Presidency of the Republic, in which they asked Duque to consider the possibility of buying recombinant human Interferon alpha 2b, a medicine produced on the island with good results in the care of patients with COVID-19.

In this regard, Colombian Senator Ivan Cepeda recently praised the solidarity of Cuba, whose health specialists are working in several countries to help contain the new coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, the social fighter and former senator Piedad Córdoba, highlighted several days ago the value of Cuban medicine, while highlighting the work carried out by Cuban specialists to support the confrontation with COVID-19 in different parts of the world.

"Who can explain to me how an island that has been embargoed, blocked (by successive U.S. governments) and impoverished for 60 years can have one of the best medicines in the world, one of the best health systems, and export doctors who are going around the world saving lives," tweeted Córdoba.