Deputy Prime Minister highlights Cuban medical collaboration

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (acn) Ines Maria Chapman, Cuba´s deputy prime minister, highlighted on social media Cuba's medical collaboration in 12 countries to combat the pandemic of the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

Cuban doctors are collaborating in 12 countries today, saving lives in the face of this aggressive pandemic, she tweeted.

So far, more than 40 nations have requested the help of the Caribbean island to tackle the disease that is present in 174 countries of the world, according to the latest report from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

39 Cuban health professionals traveled to the Principality of Andorra last Saturday, in a gesture of solidarity and humanism that reaffirms Cuba´s altruistic vocation.

This brigade is made up by 12 doctors, 26 nurses and a logistics specialist.

Globally, more than 660,000 people have been infested with COVID-19 and the death toll exceeds 30,000, with Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths, reporting more than 10,000.

The United States tops the list of nations with highest amount of positive cases, registering a number over 120,000.