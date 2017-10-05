Cuban Baseball: Granma and Sancti Spiritus took Important Step to advance to 2nd Stage

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (acn) Granma, current monarch, and Sancti Spiritus won their respective suspended games yesterday and took a firm step in their aspirations to be included among the four teams involved in the playoffs to the second phase of the 57th Cuban National Baseball Series.



Granma defeated away Holguín 19-13 with a powerful offensive of 14 hits, including home runs by 1B Guillermo Aviles, his eighth in the tournament, and 2B Marcos Fonseca.

Aviles was the best batter of the winners when hitting 2 for 3, with homerun, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Thus, Granma totals 21 wins with 16 losses and appear sixth in the standings, half a game behind Artemisa, who ranks 5th.

Meanwhile, Sancti Spiritus beat 7-4 Matanzas, with offensive of 13 hits and highlight for SS Orlando Acebey, who hit 3 for 4, with a double and three RBIs.

Yoen Socarras took the win when allowing only two hits in seven innings, while the loss went to Jonder Martinez, who surrendered nine hits in 5.1 innings.

With this victory, Sancti Spíritus remained in the seventh spot, with balance of 21 wins and 18 losses.

The ninth subseries, which couldn´t be played due to Hurricane Irma, will start today with a double header program in all cases.

The four best teams will directly advance to the second stage of the tournament, while the sides ranking from 5th to 8th will play between them the wild card playoffs which grant two tickets to the decisive phase.

Standings:





