Cuban Baseball: Las Tunas remain on Top of the Standings

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (acn) Las Tunas beat 4-1 Santiago de Cuba to remain on top of the 57th Cuban National Baseball Series, which last and official subseries finished yesterday, although there are many pending matches to be played.



DH Leonis Figueredo was the best batter of the winners by hitting 2 for 3, with a solo homer, to support the performance of starting pitcher Alejandro Meneses.

Industriales, current runner-up, defeated Guantanamo 5-3, with excellent performance of OF Jorge Tartabull, who hit 4 for 4 with a double and two runs.

There were also offensive highlight to DH Yordanis Samon, who blasted a home run and drove in three runs, and 1B Alexander Malleta, who hit a solo homer, while reliever Adrian Sosa took the win.

Thus, Las Tunas and Industriales reached 26 victories in the tournament, but the first one has one loss less.

Pinar del Rio remained in third seat despite losing again, this time 2-3, to Artemisa with win to veteran lefty Yuliesky Gonzalez and the 11 th save of the season to the also veteran Jose Garcia, leader.

Meanwhile, Granma, defending monarch, defeated away 15-10 Holguín, with highlight for the tenth homer of 3B Lazaro Cedeño, leader in this stat, and 1B Guillermo Aviles who hit 3 for 6, including double, home run and five RBIs.

The win went to lefty Leandro Martinez, his seventh of the season and thus tied as leader with Matanzas´ Yoanni Yera.

In the other results, Villa Clara defeated Mayabeque (8-2) and Camagüey beat Ciego de Avila (4-3), while the matches of La Isla-Cienfuegos and Matanzas-Sancti Spíritus couldn´t be played due to rain.