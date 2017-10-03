Cuban Larduet appears Leader in All-Around Qualifying Event of World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (acn) Cuban Manrique Larduet remains as leader after finishing 3 out of the 4 subdivisions of the Men´s Individual All-Around Qualifying contest of the 2017 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships taking place in Montreal, Canada.



Larduet, silver medalist two years ago, totaled 86, 699 points and is so far escorted by Chinese Routeng Xiao (86, 297), Russian David Belyavskiy (85, 839), Japanese Kenzo Shirai (85, 697) and Ukranian Oleg Verniaiev (85, 431), according to the official website of the contest.

The remaining group ends up today in the morning and the final will be next Thursday, while the apparatus finals, where Larduet should qualify in at least three events, will take place next Saturday.

Cuba was also represented yesterday by Randy Leru, who only competed in three of the six apparatus and achieved his best performance in the horizontal bar where he scored 14, 000 units and ranks fifth so far.

Marcia Videaux and Yesenia Ferrera will be Cuba´s other representatives, but they will just compete in two apparatus each of the women´s event, which qualifying tournament starts today.

Videaux, gold medalist in the vault event of a World Cup, is the trump card of the Caribbean nation in among women of this tournament.