Cuba announces Teams to the Central American and Caribbean Games Judo Qualifiers

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (acn) The Cuban women's and men's teams that will attend the Barranquilla 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games judo qualifying tournament, to be held next October 28th and 29th in the Dominican Republic, will be led by Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and Alex Garcia (+100).



Rafael Manso, national commissioner of that sport, told ACN that nine other judokas who attended the last World Championship in Hungary will now be present in the DR under the direction of Julio Alderete and Felix Portuondo, head coaches of the men´s and women´s squads, respectively.

The list includes the men Osniel Solis (66), Magdiel Estrada (73), Jorge Martinez (81), Ivan Silva (90) and Andy Granda (100), and women Melissa Hurtado (48), Analidis Dorvigni 57), Maylin del Toro (63) and Eliani Aguilar (+78), he said.

Meanwhile, the newcomers are Harold Torres (55), Roberto Almenares (60), Yarisley Ponciano (44), Yurisleidis Hernandez (52) and Olga Masferrer (70).

Cuba´s purpose is to get tickets in all divisions for the aforementioned championship, with the aim of repeating the dominance achieved in individual and team events in the previous edition of Veracruz 2014.