España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 03 de October de 2017 03:48 pm
Home Sports Cuba announces Teams to the Central American and Caribbean Games Judo Qualifiers

Cuba announces Teams to the Central American and Caribbean Games Judo Qualifiers

Created on Tuesday, 03 October 2017 14:29 | Hits: 65 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuba announces Teams to the Central American and Caribbean Games Judo QualifiersHAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (acn) The Cuban women's and men's teams that will attend the Barranquilla 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games judo qualifying tournament, to be held next October 28th and 29th in the Dominican Republic, will be led by Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and Alex Garcia (+100).

Rafael Manso, national commissioner of that sport, told ACN that nine other judokas who attended the last World Championship in Hungary will now be present in the DR under the direction of Julio Alderete and Felix Portuondo, head coaches of the men´s and women´s squads, respectively.
The list includes the men Osniel Solis (66), Magdiel Estrada (73), Jorge Martinez (81), Ivan Silva (90) and Andy Granda (100), and women Melissa Hurtado (48), Analidis Dorvigni 57), Maylin del Toro (63) and Eliani Aguilar (+78), he said.
Meanwhile, the newcomers are Harold Torres (55), Roberto Almenares (60), Yarisley Ponciano (44), Yurisleidis Hernandez (52) and Olga Masferrer (70).
Cuba´s purpose is to get tickets in all divisions for the aforementioned championship, with the aim of repeating the dominance achieved in individual and team events in the previous edition of Veracruz 2014.

 

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).