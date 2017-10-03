Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (acn) In another hard-fought match, the leader Las Tunas defeated at home 3-2 Santiago de Cuba in the 57th Cuban National Baseball Series, which regular calendar ends up today, although there are many pending games to be played.



It was an attractive pitching duel between lefty Yudiel Rodriguez, who got his sixth win of the season, and the young Carlos Font, who surrendered only four hits, but gave away six walks in seven innings.

Meanwhile, Industriales beat 8-3 Guantanamo with offensive highlight to 3B Wilfredo Aroche, who hit 2 for 3 with one homerun, a double and three RBIs, while Noelvis Entenza earned the win.

Thus, Las Tunas and Industriales reached 25 wins in the tournament, but the first have one less loss.

At Jose Antonio Huelga stadium, Sancti Spíritus won 2-1 over Matanzas, fourth in the standings, supported on the good pitching performance of starter Yamichel Perez, who allowed only six hits, and reliever and winner Yanielkis Duardo, who pitched two hitless innings.

Now, Sancti Spíritus rank eighth, last team with a ticket to advance to the second stage of the contest.

In other results, Villa Clara defeated Mayabeque (6-4), Isla de la Juventud beat Cienfuegos (9-1), Camagüey knocked out Ciego de Ávila (12-2), Artemisa surpassed Pinar del Río (6-5) and the match Granma-Holguin couldn´t be played due to rain.