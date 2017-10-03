Cuban Fournier wins Silver Medal in World Rowing Championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (acn) Cuban Angel Fournier, men´s single sculls (M1x), won the silver medal in the 2017 World Rowing Championship, based in Sarasota-Bradenton, United States.



According to the tournament website, Fournier reached the finish line in 6: 43.490 minutes, behind Czech Ondrej Synek (6: 40.640) and ahead of British Thomas Barras (6: 45.140).

It was a tough competition as Croatian Damir Martin, Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist, and New Zealander Robert Manson, owner of the world best time (6: 30.74), ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Unfortunately, Fournier, Rio 2016 finalist, could not become the first Cuban world rower champion in this opportunity, but increased his amount of medals in such events.