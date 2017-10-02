Las Tunas returned to the Top of Cuban Baseball

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (acn) In a hard-fought match of good pitching performance, Las Tunas defeated Santiago de Cuba 2-1 and regained the top of the 57th Cuban National Baseball Series, which began its fifteenth and last subseries last Sunday.



The win went to Yoalkis Cruz, sixth of the season, while Diego Granado earned his sixth save.

Thus, Las Tunas appear on top of the standings because the previous leader, Industriales, lost 1-2 at home to Guantanamo at Latinoamericano stadium.

The winners scored their runs in the very first inning through a two-run homer by Robert Luis Delgado off left-hander Ian Rendon, who earned the loss.

Pinar del Rio remained on third seat when beating Artemisa 2-1, with excellent pitching performance by right-hander Erlis Casanova and effective relief of Frank Luis Medina.

Meanwhile, Matanzas retained the fourth spot by defeating Sancti Spíritus 6-2 with the seventh win of the season to lefty Yoanni Yera, who became leader in this stat, while Yasiel Santoya was the Crocodiles´ best batter when hitting two doubles and scoring twice.

Granma, current monarch, knocked out Holguín 11-0, with the first win of right-hander Lazaro Blanco in his return to the Cuban Series after his commendable performance in the Can-Am League.

On Sunday´s other results, Mayabeque defeated Villa Clara (13-3), Isla de la Juventud beat 2-1 Cienfuegos and Ciego de Ávila won 6-2 over Camaguey.