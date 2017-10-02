Cuba wins Five Medals in Pan American Junior Diving Championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (acn) Cuba won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the 8th Pan American Junior Diving Championship, based in the Canadian city of Victoria, with highlight to Yennifer Medina, champion on the girl's 3 meter springboard event.



Medina won the 12-13 year-old category in the final day of the contest, with 317.35 points, followed by Mexican Maria Jose Sanchez (312.00) and hostess Tatiana Conn (288.75), according to JIT sports publication.

The other Cuban medalists were Jose Alfredo Quintana, who ranked second in the boy´s 14-15 3m event, just like Laydel Dominguez and Christian Morel (Boys Synchro).

Meanwhile, the bronze medals went to Mirielys Fernandez and Anisley Garcia (Girls Synchro) and Brenda Moré (Girls U11 3m).

Milagros Gonzalez, Cuban national diving commissioner, told JIT that they were happy with the results, as the athletes showed up with good technical level, and were praised here, although she acknowledged that they expect more from Garcia.

She is the only one of the group with international experience and was not good in the individual events, as she even could not improve or equal the second seat she earned two years ago in the tower event, Gonzalez noted.