Cuba beat Nicaragua in volleyball qualifier

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (acn) Cuba beat Nicaragua in the first day of the NORCECA Women´s World Championship qualifying tournament based in Vancouver, Canada.



The Caribbean squad won 3-0 (25-8, 25-9 and 25-19) with highlight to Daymara Lescay, leading scorer of the match with 13 points, including three blocks and five aces.

According to the website of the tournament, the other Cuban starters were Dairis De la Caridad (8), Regla Gracia (7), Laura Suarez (7), Sulian Matienzo (4) and Yamila Hernandez (4), with Emily Borrel as libero.

Wilfredo Robinson, Cuban coach, used his three subs, Dalila Palma (7), Grettel Moreno (5) and Ailama Cese (2); while Amalia Hernandez (11) stood out for Nicaragua.

In the other match, Canada defeated 3-0 Santa Lucia, Cubans today's rivals, and will close on Saturday against the hosts.

This contest grants two tickets to the 2018 World Championship, to be held in Japan, and if winning today, Cuba will mathematically secure one of those spots.