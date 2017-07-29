Cuban duo opens with defeat beach volleyball world championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The Cuban duo Daisel Quesada and Karell Peña lost in the first day of the Beach Volleyball World Championship underway in Vienna, Austria.

Quesada and Peña lost to Mexicans Juan Virgen and Lombardo Ontiveros in two sets 24-26 and 19-21in 40 minutes, in a game corresponding to group B, according to the event´s official website.

The Cubans will face on the second day Brazilians Evandro Oliveira and Andre Loyola, who beat Dutch Christiaan Varenhorst and Maarten Van Garderen 2-1.

The main Cuban male pair, Sergio González and Nivaldo Díaz, fifth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, will play against Austrian Thomas Kunert and Christoph Dressler in group A

The third Cuban duo, Lidiannis Echeverría and Leila Martínez, will open the championship against Spanish Elsa Baquerizo and Amaranta Fernández