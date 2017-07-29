España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Saturday 29 de July de 2017 12:14 pm
Home Sports Cuban duo opens with defeat beach volleyball world championship

Cuban duo opens with defeat beach volleyball world championship

Created on Saturday, 29 July 2017 12:03 | Hits: 17 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuban duo opens with defeat beach volleyball world championshipHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The Cuban duo Daisel Quesada and Karell Peña lost in the first day of the Beach Volleyball World Championship underway in Vienna, Austria.

Quesada and Peña lost to Mexicans Juan Virgen and Lombardo Ontiveros in two sets 24-26 and 19-21in 40 minutes, in a game corresponding to group B, according to the event´s official website.

The Cubans will face on the second day Brazilians Evandro Oliveira and Andre Loyola, who beat Dutch Christiaan Varenhorst and Maarten Van Garderen 2-1.

The main Cuban male pair, Sergio González and Nivaldo Díaz, fifth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, will play against Austrian Thomas Kunert and Christoph Dressler in group A

The third Cuban duo, Lidiannis Echeverría and Leila Martínez, will open the championship against Spanish Elsa Baquerizo and Amaranta Fernández

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).