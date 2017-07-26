Five Cuban Athletes to attend the World Wrestling Championships

- Cuba beats the Dominican Republic in the NORCECA Men´s Pan American Cup
HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 26 (acn) Five Cuban athletes of the men´s freestyle event are training in this city to attend the Paris 2017 World Wrestling Championships.
Yowlis Bonne, 61 kilograms, Alejandro Valdes (65), Livan Lopez (74), Yunieski Torreblanca (86) and Reineris Salas (97) are the Cuban wrestlers who will go to France, from next August 21 to 26, with the goal all of winning medals.
Coach Julio Mendieta told ACN that on August 10 they will leave for Italy to undergo a training base for more than a week, to then move to France.
He added that after the WC in Paris there won´t be more events this year, so they are just waiting to see if some clubs are interested in hiring Cuban wrestlers for major tournaments, including the German Bundesliga and the Indian League.
That is still in process and nothing has been yet defined, but we hope the contracts to be finalized, he noted.