Cubans included in group B of FIBA Americas Women´s Championship

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (acn) Cuba was included in group B of the FIBA Americas Women´s Championship, which grants three tickets to the World Cup of Spain, scheduled from September 22 to 30, 2018.



Canada, Mexico, Paraguay and Puerto Rico will accompany Cuba in this poole of the continental event, to be held from August 6 to 13 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Meanwhile, Brazil, Colombia, US Virgin Islands and Venezuela appear in Poole A.

The best two sides of each group advance to semi-finals on the 12 and the medals discussion will be a day later.

Cuba´s leading players are currently playing professionally in foreign leagues and head coach Alberto Zabala will announce the final roster of 12 athletes today.