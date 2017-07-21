España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 21 de July de 2017 02:59 pm
Home Sports Cubans included in group B of FIBA Americas Women´s Championship

Cubans included in group B of FIBA Americas Women´s Championship

Created on Friday, 21 July 2017 14:30 | Hits: 27 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cubans included in group B of FIBA Americas Women´s ChampionshipHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (acn) Cuba was included in group B of the FIBA Americas Women´s Championship, which grants three tickets to the World Cup of Spain, scheduled from September 22 to 30, 2018.

Canada, Mexico, Paraguay and Puerto Rico will accompany Cuba in this poole of the continental event, to be held from August 6 to 13 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Meanwhile, Brazil, Colombia, US Virgin Islands and Venezuela appear in Poole A.
The best two sides of each group advance to semi-finals on the 12 and the medals discussion will be a day later.
Cuba´s leading players are currently playing professionally in foreign leagues and head coach Alberto Zabala will announce the final roster of 12 athletes today.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).