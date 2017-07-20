Cuban Reytor advances to the Round of 64 in the World Fencing Championship

España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 20 de July de 2017 01:49 pm
Cuban Reytor advances to the Round of 64 in the World Fencing ChampionshipHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (acn) Cuban Yunior Reytor advanced to the round of 64 in the men's epee event of the World Fencing Championship running in the German city of Leipzig until July 26.

Reytor, only representative of Cuba in that tournament, won the six matches he held in his qualifying group, according to the official website of the contest.
His best achievement this season is the silver medal he won at Peter Bakonyi World Cup, in Vancouver, Canada, last February.
Currently, he appears 30th in the world ranking after having gained 55 points so far this year in the five competitions he has attended.

