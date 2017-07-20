Cuba to face Egypt in the FIVB U-20 Women´s World Championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (acn) Cuba will face Egypt today trying to avoid their sixth consecutive loss in the FIVB U-20 Women´s World Championship, based in Boca de Rio, Mexico, in their final match for group H.



Previously, the Caribbean side lost its three games in the qualifying stage (Poole C) and two others in the second round (H), thus appearing last of the group tied with its today´s rival.

On Wednesday, they lost 0-3 (15-25, 11-25 and 15-25) to Italy, while Egypt was beaten also 0-3 (13-25, 14-25 and 19-25) by the Dominican Republic.

These four teams are fighting for the positions from ninth to 16th, as well as Argentina, Mexico, Peru and Serbia, sides included in Group G.

The struggle for the top 8 seats takes place in the city of Cordoba with the presence of Brazil, Poland, Russia and Turkey (Poole E), and Bulgaria, China, Japan and the United States (F).