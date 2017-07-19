Cuba debuts with Easy Wins in the Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships

España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 19 de July de 2017 02:28 pm
Wednesday, 19 July 2017
HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (acn) Cuba debuted with wins in the first day of the 59th Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships taking place in Havana´s Sports City Coliseum from July 18 to 23.

According to the website of the contest, the local men´s double team beat Saint Kitts and Nevis and Aruba, while the women´s side defeated Jamaica and Dominica.
Cuba´s main rivals should be Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
The finalists in both sexes of the doubles event will earn tickets to the 1st Pan-American Table Tennis Cup to be held in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, from next September 11 to 18.
The Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships is attended by 88 players from 11 countries and also grants points to the world ranking.

