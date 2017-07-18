Cuba to play against Dominican Republic in FIVB U20 Women´s Worlds

España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 18 de July de 2017 02:11 pm
Cuba to play against Dominican Republic in FIVB U20 Women´s WorldsHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 18 (acn) Cuba will face the Dominican Republic today in the first match for group H of the second round of the FIVB U20 Women´s World Championship that runs until next Sunday in Mexico.

According to the website of the contest, Cubans, who fight for the positions from ninth to sixteenth, will then rival with Italy on Wednesday and Egypt on Thursday.
Similar purpose will have Argentina, Mexico, Peru and Serbia, which are included in Poole G.
Brazil, Poland, Russia and Turkey, in Group E, and Bulgaria, China, Japan and the United States, in Poole F, will contend for the first to eighth seats.
Russia finished first in Poole A, escorted by Bulgaria, Mexico and Egypt, while China headed Group B, ahead of Poland, the DR and Peru.
Brazil led Group C, followed by USA, Serbia and Cuba, while Japan topped Poole D, escorted by Turkey, Italy and Argentina.
Cuba lost their three games in the qualifying round, 2-3, 0-3 and 2-3 to Serbia, the United States and Brazil, respectively.

