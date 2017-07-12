Varadero to host NORCECA beach volleyball stop

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (acn) The Cuban duos of Nivaldo Diaz-Sergio Gonzalez; Karell Peña-Daisel Quesada; and Leila Martinez-Lidiannis Echevarria will be the protagonists in the fourth stop of the North, Central American and Caribbean (NORCECA) Beach Volleyball Circuit which starts tomorrow in Varadero Beach, Cuba.



The three pairs already won tickets to the World Championship in Vienna, Austria, scheduled from July 28 to August 6.

Diaz and Gonzalez, Cuba's main duo, fifth in Rio 2016 Olympic Games, participated in the world tour with stops in Gsteed, Switzerland; Moscow, Russia; Xiamen, China; Porec, Croatia; and Langkani, Malaysia; winning the gold medal in the latter.

Their main rivals must be Peña and Quesada, who won the three previous stops of NORCECA based in Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the women Martinez and Echevarria earned the Mexican and Cayman Islands stops, and will have among their main opponents the Canadian pair of Jamie Broder and Sophie Bukovec, winners of the Jamaican event, not attended by the Cuban duet.

The host nation also registered the duos of Lianma Flores-Yanisleidis Sanchez, silver medalists in Jamaica, Mailin Deliz-Arlin Hechavarria; and the men´s squads of Luis Reyes-José Luis Aguilera and Daniel Dura-Hermes Quevedo.