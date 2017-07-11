Two Cubans to participate in All-Star Can-Am Game

España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 11 de July de 2017 12:23 pm
Created on Tuesday, 11 July 2017 10:59 | Hits: 46 |
Two Cubans to participate in All-Star Can-Am GameHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 11 (acn) Cubans Yordan Manduley and Lazaro Blanco, players of the Quebec Capitales, were included in the Can-Am League team to face the squad of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball in the 2017 All-Star Game.

The game will take place next July 25, in Ottawa, Canada.
Infielder Manduley had a BA of .357, result of 65 hits in 182 at-bats, with nine doubles, one triple and 15 RBIs in 44 games.
Meanwhile, RHP Blanco had balance of six wins and three losses and ERA of 2.55, with 59 strikeouts and 21 walks, in 10 matches.
The squad to the Can-Am All-Star Game is made up by 20 athletes chosen from the six sides of the league.
The Rockland Boulders had the largest number of players for this match with six, while the Quebec Capitales will be represented by five, including the two Cuban players.

