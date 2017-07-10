Cuban pole vaulter Silva finishes 5th in London

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (acn) Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, Beijing 2015 world champion, finished fifth in the ninth stop of the Athletics Diamond League, based in London, England.



Silva, runner-up at 2012 London Olympics and world indoor champion in Sopot, Poland, three years ago, was barely able to reach 4.55 meters, far behind the winner, Greece´s Ekaterini Stefanidi (4.81).

The latter, Rio 2016 Olympic monarch, was escorted in the podium of awards by Swiss Nicole Buchler (4.73) and Swedish Michaela Meijer (4.65).

Meanwhile, American Sandi Morris, silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro Olympics, finished fourth, according to the official website of the International Athletics Federation.

So far, Silva has achieved a medal of each color in this major competition, which serves as training for the World Championships to be hosted by London from next August 4 to 13.

Her best performance in this contest this year was a gold medal in Oslo, Norway, where she scored her season best with 4.81 meters, last June 15.

Previously, Silva debuted in Doha, Qatar, on May, with a 4.65 meters record which earned her the third seat; while she was runner-up in Rome, Italy, with 4.75m and in Stockholm, Sweden, she also ranked fifth with only 4.55 m, last June.