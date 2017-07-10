Cuban rower Fournier second in World Rowing Cup stage in Switzerland

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (acn) Cuban Angel Fournier was runner-up in the 2000m men´s single sculls event in the World Rowing Cup 3rd of Lucerne, Switzerland, with time of 6: 52.940 minutes, only surpassed by New Zealander Robert Manson (6: 49,080).



According to the website of the contest, bronze medal went to Belarusian Stanislau Shcharbachenia (6: 55,000) while the local Nico Stahlberg (6: 55.070), Dane Sverri Nielsen (7: 00.330) and four-time world champion, Czech Ondrej Synek (7: 02.290), ranked from fourth to sixth respectively.

Fournier´s main goal is to achieve his optimal sportsmanship for the World Championship, scheduled from next September 25 to October 1, in Sarasota, United States.