Havana, Monday 10 de July de 2017 01:39 pm
Cuban rower Fournier second in World Rowing Cup stage in Switzerland

Cuban rower Fournier second in World Rowing Cup stage in SwitzerlandHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (acn) Cuban Angel Fournier was runner-up in the 2000m men´s single sculls event in the World Rowing Cup 3rd of Lucerne, Switzerland, with time of 6: 52.940 minutes, only surpassed by New Zealander Robert Manson (6: 49,080).

According to the website of the contest, bronze medal went to Belarusian Stanislau Shcharbachenia (6: 55,000) while the local Nico Stahlberg (6: 55.070), Dane Sverri Nielsen (7: 00.330) and four-time world champion, Czech Ondrej Synek (7: 02.290), ranked from fourth to sixth respectively.
Fournier´s main goal is to achieve his optimal sportsmanship for the World Championship, scheduled from next September 25 to October 1, in Sarasota, United States.

