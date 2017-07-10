Cuban Yaime Perez beats Sandra Perkovic again in discus throw

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (acn) Women´s discus throw event appears as Cuba´s best trump card in athletics this season, especially due to Yaime Perez set this Friday her personal best record and also managed to beat for second time Croatian star Sandra Perkovic.



At the Soteville meeting, in France, Perez reached 69.19 meters as confirmation of the excellent moment she is experiencing towards the World Championships to be held in London, next August.

Her previous record was of 68.86 meters, achieved in early 2016, and although in previous seasons she had had good performances, she had never been as stable as in this one.

Perkovic finished second with 68.30 meters and Cuba also won a bronze medal through the Beijing 2015 world champion Denia Caballero (64.43).

The Caribbean island also won another crown in Soteville through Rose Mary Almanza, who clocked 2: 00.46 minutes in the women´s 800m event and was escorted by Ethiopian Tigist Ketema (2: 03.51).

Long jumper Maikel Massó and sprinters Reynier Mena and Roberto Skyers also attend this contest but didn´t had good performances.