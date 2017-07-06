Cuban cyclist Sierra ranks 8th in Giro d'Italia Femminile

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (acn) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra ranks 8th in the general individual classification (GIC) after the results of the seventh stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia Femminile or Giro Rosa.



Sierra, member of the Kazakh club Astana, climbed one spot in the standings in a stretch won by Spanish Sheyla Gutierrez, followed by the local Soroya Paladin and Polish Eugenia Bujak, all with the same time.

With only three stages left, the GIC continues headed by Dutch Anna van der Breggen with time of 11:53.11 hours, escorted by Italian Elisa Longo (+01.03 minutes), Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten (+01.39) and American Megan Guarnier (+03.11), while Sierra appears 8th (+4.53).

Stage 8 will be tomorrow and amounts 141.8 kilometers. The route takes in a three staged ascent in the second half of racing, making this the toughest task in this year's edition.

The 2017 Giro Rosa, women´s biggest cycling tour, is a 10-day stage race attended by 24 squads and ends up on July 9th.