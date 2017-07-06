Cuba to face Japan in Second Phase of the Rotterdam International Baseball Tournament

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (acn) Cuba topped the standings in the preliminary phase and will face Japan, which ranked 2nd, in search of a direct ticket to the final of the Rotterdam International Baseball Tournament, in the Netherlands, attended by five teams.



The Cuban side had balance of three wins and one loss as they beat Curacao (3-2), Japan (8-4) and Chinese Taipei (7-6) but lost (1-6) to the host squad.

Cuba´s starting pitcher today could be right-hander Yoelkis Cruz.

The other match in this stage will be between Chinese Taipei and the local side.

The winner of the Cuba-Japan match will directly advance to the final while the loser will rival to the winner of the game Taiwan-Holland and the winner will get its ticket to the final to take place next Sunday.