Cuba lose third game in a row to US Collegiate team

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (acn) Cuba continues with its poor offensive performance and last night lost 5-0 in the third game of the friendly bilateral match against the United States college squad.



The Caribbean side only batted three hits, just as in the opening game and if adding them to the five they hit in the second game, they total only 11 in the entire match, so scarce to aspire to victory.

DH Yosvani Alarcon, CF Victor Mesa and SS Raul Gonzalez were the authors of Cuban hits.

Meanwhile, Americans batted nine hits, including a solo homer by 2B and leadoff hitter Nick Madrigal against Cuba´s starter and loser, lefty Ulfrido García, who allowed the five runs of the local team.

Today will be a resting day and the two remaining games will be played on Thursday and Friday at the National Training Complex, in North Carolina.