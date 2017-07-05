España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 05 de July de 2017 04:03 pm
Home Sports Cuba lose third game in a row to US Collegiate team

Cuba lose third game in a row to US Collegiate team

Created on Wednesday, 05 July 2017 15:18 | Hits: 49 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Cuba lose third game in a row to US Collegiate teamHAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (acn) Cuba continues with its poor offensive performance and last night lost 5-0 in the third game of the friendly bilateral match against the United States college squad.

The Caribbean side only batted three hits, just as in the opening game and if adding them to the five they hit in the second game, they total only 11 in the entire match, so scarce to aspire to victory.
DH Yosvani Alarcon, CF Victor Mesa and SS Raul Gonzalez were the authors of Cuban hits.
Meanwhile, Americans batted nine hits, including a solo homer by 2B and leadoff hitter Nick Madrigal against Cuba´s starter and loser, lefty Ulfrido García, who allowed the five runs of the local team.
Today will be a resting day and the two remaining games will be played on Thursday and Friday at the National Training Complex, in North Carolina.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).