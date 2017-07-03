Cuba for its Third Win in Rotterdam Baseball Tournament

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (acn) The undefeated Cuban baseball team, managed by Vladimir Hernandez, will face Chinese Taipei in their third match at the international tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, attended by five squads.



Previously, Cubans beat 3-2 Curacao to then win 8-4 over Japan.

Against Asians, Cuba batted 11 hits, but also took advantage of Japan´s six errors to score four unearned runs.

Cleanup hitter and DH Osvaldo Vazquez, who hit 3 for 5 including a double, and C Frank Camilo Morejon (2 for 4 with an RBI), two of the Cuban players with experience in World Baseball Classics, stood out for the winning side.

There were also offensive highlight for CF Yoelkis Guibert (2 for 5) and 2B Dainier Galvez (1 for 4 and two RBIs).

The win went to reliever Adrian Sosa, who pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings and Luis Castillo earned the save.

Cuba's starting pitcher today could be right-hander César Garcia.