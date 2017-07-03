Cuba loses to Poland in final of Men´s U21 World Volleyball Championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (acn) Cuba finished with the silver medal in the 19th Men´s U21 World Volleyball Championship when losing in the final to Poland, in the Czech city of Brno.



According to the website of the contest, Poles won 3-0 (25-20, 25-10 and 25-19), in a match marked by the superiority of the Europeans in all statistics of the game and a poor effectiveness by Caribbean players in attack.

This was Poland´s second win over Cuba, as they won 3-0 (25-17, 25-22 and 25-20) in the second round of the tournament (Group E).

The leading scorer of the match was Cuban Miguel David Gutierrez with 15 points, although he was not properly supported by his teammates as Miguel Lopez and Osniel Melgarejo could only scored 7 and 6 units each.

Meanwhile, Bartosz Kwolek (12), Jakub Ziobrowski (12), Jakub Kochanowski (10) and Tomasz Fornal (10) highlighted for the winning side.

This was an outstanding performance by Cubans if taking into account they finished 13th in the previous edition of this competition (2015).

Russia, beaten by Cuba in semifinals, came to the Czech Republic as defending champion, earned the bronze medal when defeating 3-0 (25-16, 25-16 and 25-9) Brazil.

Fifth seat went to Iran after beating 3-0 China (6th), while Argentina finished 7th by winning 3-2 over Canada (8th).

Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, Egypt, Japan, United States, Czech Republic and Morocco ranked from 9th to 16th seats in that order.