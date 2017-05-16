Cuban canoeists to participate in 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup I

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, May 16 (acn) The current best Cuban canoeists, Serguei Torres and Fernando Dayan Jorge, will attend the 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup I, to take place from May 19 to 21 in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal.

According to the website of the International Canoe Federation (ICF), Cubans will compete in the men´s C-2 1000 meters, event in which they ranked sixth in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

They are also registered, individually, in the men´s C-1 5000 meters, event in which, two years ago, Torres won the gold medal in that same city.

Around 300 athletes from more than 35 nations will attend this contest.

The second stop of the World Cup, from May 26 to 28 in Szeged, Hungary, will be the next commitment of the two Caribbean athletes.

There, they will join efforts again in the C-2 1000m and will also participate in the individual event in that same distance.

Their major competition this year will be the World Championship agreed for the Czech Republic.