Cuba finishes third in Women´s U-20 Pan American Volleyball Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (acn) Cuba won the bronze medal in the 4th edition of the Women´s U-20 Pan American Volleyball Cup when defeating Puerto Rico in a tournament in which the United States won the title and the World Cup ticket by the North, Central America and the Caribbean (NORCECA) area.



According to the website of the contest, Cuba won 3-0 (25-18, 25-21 and 25-20) with highlight to Heidy Casanova, leading scorer of the game with 15 points, Dairis de la Caridad (12), Ailama Cese (11) and Laura Suarez (10).

Paulina Perez (11) and Dariana Hollngsnorth (10) stood out for the losing side.

Cuba ended up undefeated the qualifying round, in Group C, with wins over Chile (3-0) and Peru (3-1), respectively, then lost 1-3 in semifinals to the United States and earned the third seat after this 3-0 win over Puerto Rico.

The United States won the title and the World Cup ticket for NORCECA after beating 3-0 (27-25, 25-22 and 25-22) Argentina, winner of the berth for South America.

Fifth place went to Peru, which defeated 3-0 (25-24, 25-22 and 25-10) Uruguay, which ranked sixth, followed by Dominican Republic, Chile and Costa Rica, in that order.

Mexico will host the U20 world championship, with headquarters in the towns of Boca del Rio and Cordoba, from next July 7 to 16.