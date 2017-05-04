Ecuador and Cuba to sign a Sports Cooperation Agreement

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (acn) Mrs. Pamela Morcillo Ortiz, Ecuador´s Minister of Sport, arrived in Havana to cover a work program that will include the signing of a Cooperation Agreement with the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym).



The visitor exchanged yesterday with specialists from Cubadeportes Company and will hold today an approach to the community physical activity project ¨Por la Vida, ¨at Plaza de la Revolucion municipality.

Then she will tour the Anti-Doping Laboratory, will dialogue with Antonio Becali, INDER president, to sign the aforementioned agreement and will visit the Center for Scientific Research of Cuban Sport.

Tomorrow, second and last day of the agenda agreed with the Cuban sports body, she will also visit the INDER Information Resources Center which opened only a few months ago.

Morcillo, a former basketball player, got a degree in Physical Education and Sports in Cuba and was appointed in her current position last January 20, after exercising several responsibilities in the Sports Ministry.