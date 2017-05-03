Cuban Pitcher Livan Moinelo to play In the Japanese Professional Baseball

Share

PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, May 3 (acn) After being officially known that Pinar del Rio´s pitcher Livan Moinelo will be hired by the Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, he said that he will try to demonstrate on Asian soil the quality of Cuba´s national pastime.



Moinelo, who is only 21 but has played four Cuban National Baseball Series (SNB by its Spanish acronym), told ACN that it is expected his stay in Japan to be for five seasons, starting in the second division of this franchise belonging to the Pacific League.

With an international experience that includes the last three editions of the Caribbean Series, the 4th World Baseball Classic and the Pan American Games in Toronto, among other events; Moinelo stressed the importance of learning from the training he will receive in this club of the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB).

I will have to adapt myself to the weather and language to play well, said who in the 56th SNB had balance of 13 wins and 9 losses, 4 saves, 71 strikeouts and 54 hits allowed in 73 and a third innings.

He pointed out that control is the element in which he should make emphasize, although incorporating a new pitch to my repertoire would be very useful to achieve greater performance.

On the possibility of rejoining the SNB once concluded the season in Japan, he expressed his desire to be useful to the Pinar del Rio Vegueros whenever they need him, and insisted that he will be aware of the results of the squad now coached by the former ace pitcher Pedro Luis Lazo.

The left-handed pitcher will join the team in which Cuban slugger Alfredo Despaigne is currently playing, and will expand the number of Cuban players inserted this year into the Japanese professional baseball circuit to four, as outfielder Leonardo Urgelles and pitcher Raidel Martinez are enrolled in the second division squad of the Chunichi Dragons.