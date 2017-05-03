President of Seychelles visited Sports Facilities in Havana

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (acn) The president of the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, visited facilities of the Havana Sports City on Tuesday accompanied by PhD. Antonio Becali, head of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym).



"We have on our island nine graduated professors here who work very well," said the president, who 32 years ago got a degree in Political Science in Havana.

Faure and his delegation visited the coliseum, the Cuban Sports Information Resource Center and the baseball and soccer fields surrounding the facility.

He told JIT sports publication that during his stay he felt to the full in the nation that formed him as a professional.

"Happy to be here," he said.

Danny Faure held talks with the Cuban president Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and officially inaugurated his country's first embassy in the Latin American and Caribbean region.