España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Wednesday 03 de May de 2017 03:11 pm
Home Sports President of Seychelles visited Sports Facilities in Havana

President of Seychelles visited Sports Facilities in Havana

Created on Wednesday, 03 May 2017 12:11 | Hits: 82 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

President of Seychelles visited Sports Facilities in HavanaHAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (acn) The president of the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, visited facilities of the Havana Sports City on Tuesday accompanied by PhD. Antonio Becali, head of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym).

"We have on our island nine graduated professors here who work very well," said the president, who 32 years ago got a degree in Political Science in Havana.
Faure and his delegation visited the coliseum, the Cuban Sports Information Resource Center and the baseball and soccer fields surrounding the facility.
He told JIT sports publication that during his stay he felt to the full in the nation that formed him as a professional.
"Happy to be here," he said.
Danny Faure held talks with the Cuban president Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and officially inaugurated his country's first embassy in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).